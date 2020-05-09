Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N426.7m Belonging To Retired Army Officer

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N426.7m belonging to an army general, John Onimisi Ozigi(retd) to the federal government.

This followed an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday May 8, 2020, ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N426.7m belonging to Brig.-Gen. John Onimisi Ozigi(retd.) to the Federal Government.

The Judge had earlier ordered the interim forfeiture of the money following an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Joined as respondents are Diamond Head Ventures and Dev. Company Ltd.

