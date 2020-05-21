Court Sends Ese Oruru’s Abductor To 26 Years In Prison

Yinusa Dahiru has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for abducting and forcing a teenager, Ese Oruru into marriage.

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, gave the judgement on Thursday.

Read Also: Ese Oruru’s Alleged Abductor, Yunusa Yellow Granted Bail By Court

The teenage was said to have been abducted by the convict, taken to Kano State and forced into marriage – a relationship that later produced a baby.

Justice Jane Inyang in her judgement sentenced Dahiru for four out of the five-count charges brought against him. The sentences would run concurrently.