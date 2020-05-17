Court Sends Man To Prison For Raping, Biting Clitoris Of 15-Year-Old Student

A 27-year-old Ghanaian man, Derrick Amponsah, has been arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 15-year-old student.

Reports have it that the said man not only raped the girl, he also bit her clitoris, leaving her to bleed profusely after the act.

According to Ghanaian media, the incident took place at Manso Yawkrom in the Amansie West District of Ashanti Region.

A detailed medical report revealed the victim’s hymen has been completely broken.

Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the court that the accused called the victim on phone to go and do laundry for him at home.

He returned around 1 pm and met the dirty clothes unwashed.

According to prosecution, the suspect then went to the victim’s house to call her but she refused to follow him. He eventually managed to get the girl to follow him to his house.

When he got home, he asked the girl to go to his room, but she refused. He then dragged her inside, pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said Amponsah’s mother later showed up and provided water for the victim to clean herself.

Derrick has been arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court and Police Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the court that the suspect used his fingers, penis, and mouth to abuse the girl at about 11 a.m. on April 15, 2020.

The suspect pled guilty to two counts of assault and defilement. Both acts contravene Sections 84 and 101 respectively the of Criminal Offences Act, Act 29 of 960.

The presiding judge then sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment.