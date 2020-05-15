Court Stops House Of Reps From Passing NCDC Bill, Summons Gbajabiamila

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the House of Representatives to maintain status quo on the infectious disease bill which has passed second reading.

The infectious disease bill has continued to generate much controversy since its introduction in the house of reps.

Recall that former Kogi-West Senator, Dino Melaye, had last week filed a suit against the National Assembly over the consideration of the infectious diseases bill sponsored by the Speaker.

Ruling on the matter on Friday, Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu summoned the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as well as the clerk of the National Assembly over the bill.

Justice Ojukwu expressed that failure of the respondents to attend court on the date stated for the hearing on this matter, will lead to the granting of the request in the suit.