Court Strikes Out Resistance To Arrest Charges Against Melaye

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, has struck out charges of resistance to arrest instituted against former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Recall that Melaye was on January 22, 2019, arraigned before the judge by the Inspector-General on Police, who later handed over the case to the AGF office.

The former lawmaker was arraigned on charges bordering on alleged conspiracy, resistance to arrest, failure to honour police invitation and intentionally giving false information to the public.

Also Read: Dino Melaye Speaks On Alleged Wedding Rumour; Set To Release Song For Bloggers

Ruling on the case on Tuesday, Justice Yusuf Halilu cited undiligent prosecution as he struck out eight counts charges.

The judge made the order following the inability of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to produce its sole proposed witness to testify on Tuesday.