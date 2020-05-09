COVID-19 Has Revealed Countries That Have Governments – Ex- BBNaija Housemate

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Da Silva says the pandemic currently ravaging nations has revealed the countries that actually have a government.

According to the popular TV star, he added that it does not make any sense to run from one of the most expensive governments in the world with nothing tangible to show for it.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote: “This pandemic really revealed the countries that actually have a Government. There’s no point running one of the most expensive Governments in the world with nothing tangible to show for it.”