COVID 19: I Allowed Someone Who Flew In From London To Stay With – Bobrisky Reveals Test Result

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to share her COVID-19 test result.

According to Bob, she allowed someone who flew in from London to stay in her house for 7 days and had to go do the test after she started having headaches, adding that the guest is yet to thank her, till date.

Bob also revealed that she had to take her househelp for the test as well but revealed only her own test result.

This is coming hours after she took to social media to celebrate garnering 2.1 followers on IG.