COVID-19: Kano Transmission Rate Now At 80 Percent

Nasiru Gwarzo, head of the presidential COVID-19 task force in Kano, says the rate of community transmission of COVID-19 in the state is now at 80 per cent.

According to Gwarzo, while speaking on BBC Hausa, a high rate of transmission, as shown by increased testing, is currently evident when compared to the former situation.

He noted that about 80 per cent of the samples received from communities in the state turned out positive for COVID-19.

Kano, which now has 311 confirmed cases since it recorded its index case three weeks ago, had also experienced unusual deaths.

“When about 100 samples are delivered, there are five to ten that are positive (for coronavirus),” he said.

“But now, when 100 samples are returned, about 80 are coronavirus cases.”

According to Gwarzo, most people have been unable to travel abroad for treatment, because of restriction of movement while some people are also staying away from the hospitals.

He said in addition to the increased testing capacity in the state, adequate personal protective gears are now being supplied to health workers.

“We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items,” he had said.

“We would love the federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”