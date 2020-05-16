COVID-19 Patient Delivers Baby Boy At LUTH

A 33-year-old COVID-19 patient has delivered a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, making it the third of such delivery at the facility.

The woman was said to have delivered the baby via a caesarian section on Thursday.

Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, confirmed the report, saying the mother and baby were doing well.

He said: “The baby weighed 3kg at birth. The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Lagos State Government, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.”