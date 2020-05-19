COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth To Twins In LUTH

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, has announced that its medical team delivered a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient, of a set of twins.
Also Read: COVID-19 Patient Delivers Baby Boy At LUTH
The teaching hospital broke the good news in a statement on its Twitter page on Tuesday.
The patient gave birth to a boy and a girl, bringing the total number of COVID-19 births in the hospital to four.
The hospital tweeted:
“A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetics and nurses today Tuesday, May 19, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother (22-year-old) with COVID-19 of twins a boy and girl.
“Birthweight 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively through a cesarean section.
“The mothers are doing well!”.
LUTH delivers fourth (4th) expectant mother (22 year-old) diagnosed with Covid-19 of twins pic.twitter.com/kVMBPJznWM
— LUTH (@LUTHofficial) May 19, 2020