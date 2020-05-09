COVID-19 Patients In Nigeria Will Continue To Protest If… – Shehu Sani Says

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the protest by COVID-19 patients at various isolation centres in the country.

Recall that on Friday, it was reported that COVID-19 patients at the Federal teaching hospital isolation centre in Gombe State took to the street to protest unfair treatment.

Reacting to the developing trend, the former lawmaker expressed that the protest will continue if the COVID-19 patients are not professionally and compassionately attended to. A situation which Sani says would put the medics and their immediate society in danger.

