COVID-19 Should Teach Nigeria To Abandon Tribalism: Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says the current coronavirus pandemic should teach Nigeria to abandon tribalism.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he stated that a large number of doctors battling Coronavirus in the North are people of Southern origin. While a huge number of those still supplying food to the South are people of Northern origin

He wrote: “#COVID19 should teach Nigeria to abandon tribalism. A large number of doctors battling #CoronaVirus in the North are people of Southern origin. While a huge number of those still supplying food to the South are people of Northern origin. Interdependence is maturity.”