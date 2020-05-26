COVID-19 Should Teach Nigeria To Abandon Tribalism: Omokri

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says the current coronavirus pandemic should teach Nigeria to abandon tribalism.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he stated that a large number of doctors battling Coronavirus in the North are people of Southern origin. While a huge number of those still supplying food to the South are people of Northern origin

He wrote: “#COVID19 should teach Nigeria to abandon tribalism. A large number of doctors battling #CoronaVirus in the North are people of Southern origin. While a huge number of those still supplying food to the South are people of Northern origin. Interdependence is maturity.”

