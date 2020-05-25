COVID-19: Shut Down BBNaija 2020, Nollywood Actor Writes Buhari

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to shut down the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria show.

He made a copy of the letter available via his official Instagram page on Sunday, 24th May.

He wrote:

“Dear President #Buhari, protect Nigerians from BBnaija2020 exploitation even if you could “not give every Nigerian palliative during Covid19 lockdown.

“The organisers of this show have shown how INSENSITIVE and SELFISH they are, 👽at a time when the #world is facing a ferocious and unpredictable #Coronavirus, a time when Nigerians are dying and thousands already infected, 🐢a time when #NCDC and Presidential Task Force on #Covid19 are doing their best to reducing the spread of this pandemic, ✈️a time when Nigerian business owners are counting their losses, a time when thousands of Nigerians are being sacked due to the negative impact of coronavirus on the #economy, 🤷‍♂️a time when schools, mosques and CHURCHES are forced to close down to preventing the spread of covid19, 💒is this the #best time for anyone to be doing an audition for #bbnaija2020 or even planning to host the show this year if they CARE about us or have the fear of God? “