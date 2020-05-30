COVID-19 Won’t Truncate Electoral Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the general public that the novel coronavirus would not affect the country’s electoral process.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the electoral body, he assured that states with scheduled election for the year 2020 would go ahead with the election as planned.

He said:

“For instance, further engagements with the National Assembly and stakeholders on electoral reform and the conduct of some off-season elections have to be suspended because of the global health emergency.

“Happily, the PTF has issued guidelines on protective measures for the gradual restoration of normalcy nationwide.

”On that basis, the commission recently released its own policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commission is convinced that electoral activities can resume, but in full compliance with the advisory issued by health authorities.

“Consequently, the Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States scheduled for Sept. 19 and Oct. 10 respectively, will proceed as planned,” he said.