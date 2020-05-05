Cristiano Ronaldo Return To Turin With Huge Convoy Of Cars After Coronavirus Lockdown (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family arrived in Italy on Monday night after Serie A was given green light to commence training.

The Portuguese attacker returned to Turin on Monday after spending almost two months in his homeland.

The Juventus striker and his family landed in Turin Airport just after 10.20pm local time and were accompanied by a huge convoy of cars with security presence.

His return to Italy came after Juventus called all of their stars back after the Italian government approved clubs returning to training.

But Ronaldo and nine other overseas players will spend 14 days in quarantine and get tested for Coronavirus before they can join the rest of their team-mates for training.