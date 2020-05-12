Crossdresser, James Brown Shares Indecent Photos On Instagram

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown has taken to his Instagram page to share his risqué photos which has caused a stir online.

In the photos, the popular effeminate dancer could be seen wearing a pink crop top and a skirt with slits at both sides.

James Brown also paired the look with a sneaker and a pair of sunglasses as he struck different poses in a basket ball court.

Sharing the photos via the photo-sharing app, he wrote;

“Be happy. It drives people

crazy😜

Watch out for my Dancing 💃🏻 video“

See the photos below: