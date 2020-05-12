Crossdresser, James Brown Shares Indecent Photos On Instagram

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Crossdresser James Brown
Crossdresser James Brown

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown has taken to his Instagram page to share his risqué photos which has caused a stir online.

In the photos, the popular effeminate dancer  could be seen wearing a pink crop top and a skirt with slits at both sides.

James Brown also paired the look with a sneaker and a pair of sunglasses as he struck different poses in a basket ball court.

Sharing the photos via the photo-sharing app, he wrote;

 “Be happy. It drives people
crazy😜
Watch out for my Dancing 💃🏻 video“

See the photos below:

The cross-dresser’s post
The cross-dresser’s post
Photo of the cross-dresser
Photo of the cross-dresser
Another photo
Another photo

 

