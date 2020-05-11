Cubana Chief Priest Asks Father DMW To Do Frog Jump For N20m (Video)

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has been spotted in a LIVE Instagram Feed with Father DMW.

In the video which showed the two having fun, the celebrity Barman asked Father DMW to frog jump for N20m.

While it may appear as a joke, Father was seen obeying and frog jumping for his account.

In the video also, Cubana was seen counting up to twenty for the artist who desperately and vigorously did the frog jump to secure the bag.

Watch The Video Here: