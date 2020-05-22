Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Burna Boy’s Diss Against Davido

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to the comments made by Burna Boy where he slammed Davido.

Taking to Instagram, Cubana has removed the ‘Odogwu’ title that Burna has claimed and placed it on Davido.

The socialite pointed out that Davido didn’t choose his family and Burna Boy saying that the singer is thriving on his father’s name was pointless.

READ ALSO – Cubana Chief Priest Asks Father DMW To Do Frog Jump For N20m (Video)

Sharing on Instagram, Cubana wrote in part: “No Be @davidoofficial Say Make Adeleke Born Am !!!! Don’t Ever Fight Destiny, You See This Crown👑 Na God Give Am To Him, Na Natural, Na Follow Come, E Dey The Body.”