Cubana Chief Priest Set To Charge N10K For BBNaija Connection

Popular celebrity barman and showbiz influencer, Cubana Chiefpriest is set to start charging people 10k to make it into the BBNaija 2020 reality show with his connection.

He made this known in an Instagram post while disclosing that the thousands of messages in his DM by Nigerian youth begging him to link them into season 5 of the BBNaija competition is huge.

As announced by the organizers of the Big Brother Naija show, 2020 edition will be held in June in spite of Coronavirus pandemic as auditions begin online in a few days.

He wrote:

“I Have Over 100,000 Naija Youths On My DM Asking Me For Link Into Big Brother House, If This 100,000 Naija Youths Pay Me 10,000 Naira Each For Consultation Fee It’s gonna be 100,000 x 10,000 = 1,000,000,000 Naira….

Na Fat I Fat No Be Me Be Big Brother, If I Get More DM’s About This I Will Set Up An Office N Start Charging You Guys For Consultation Fee Of 10,000 Naira Each For Tips N Guidelines After All Na Money I Dey Use Buy Data, Electricity, Food N Even The Phone Sef Wey I Dey Press, Mind You Am Not On Twitter N Facebook I Have Just One Verified @instagram Account, Big Brother Call Me I Get Anthem For You”.