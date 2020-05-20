Curfew: Lagos Police Descend On Journalists, Detain TVC’s Correspondent

TVC News Crime correspondent, Ivy Kanu, has been arrested by the officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

She is being detained at the Alausa Police station.

A Police officer who led the team in Alausa, said she was acting on strict orders from above.

Health workers and Journalists with Identification cards were all detained and their cars impounded by the officers.

This story is the same across the state, as Health workers have called TVC News to confirm if the directives by the President has changed.

The arrest is an outright disregard of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that those on essential duties are free to move.

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 earlier thanked Health workers and the Media who are frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus.

TVC News’ Crime Correspondent, Ivy Kanu is presently at the Alausa Police station and the management is trying to reach the government officials for clarity.