‘Cynthia Morgan Destroyed All The Bridges I Built For Her’ – Jude Okoye (video)

Music executive, Jude Okoye has finally reacted to the report of his ex-signee, Cynthia Morgan blaming him for her career misfortune.

Information Nigeria recalls the dancehall singer claimed she she had to give up her stage-name ‘Cynthia Morgan’, Instagram and VEVO account, and suffered other losses after her contact with Jude’s Northside Entertainment Inc Label ended.

Popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut, reached out to Okoye during an Instagram live session for his own side of the story.

The music executive debunked Morgan’s claim that he stopped her from using her stage-name as he revealed he was even against the decision.

In his words;

”I don’t understand, if she has a contract where it is stated like that, she should bring it so we can see. The one i have here is not different.

How can i hold her name, which court can grant it ?

You want to do things on your own because you think you can do things on your own, then you failed and you want to put the blame on me.

Two years after you left the label, your social media accounts are still yours, you are still going on shows behind me and you still want to blame me for your failure. If you put the blame on me, would that make you rise again ?

I have never for once told CYNTHIA MORGAN that she cannot use her name. I had no power to take that name, it is physically impossible to do that.

“Did I chase her with a court injunction? No.

What exactly did I do wrong? I shouldn’t have let you go when I left? Your contract hasn’t expired and you left. I let you go.

Before she left, she wanted to change her name to Madrina says it means ‘Godmother. I advised against.

I shot 13 videos, each worth 2.5M. If I have not made my N40 M, why the fuck should I allow you go? How will I get back my money?“

Watch the video below: