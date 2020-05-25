Cynthia Morgan: Former Manager, Joy Tongo Releases Official Statement

Cynthia Morgan’s former manager, Joy Tongo, in an official statement, revealed she and the rapper drafted the contract before sending it to music executive, Jude Okoye.

In the statement, Tongo recounted how she became Morgan’s manager and the challenges she faced while trying to ensure the rapper progressed.

Morgan’s former manager revealed she introduced Okoye to the rapper but he was hesitant in signing her at first but he eventually did after the successful recording of Kuchi Kuchi.

Tongo debunked the artist’s claims that she did not read the contract as she revealed that she drafted the contract while Morgan reviewed it before it was forwarded to Jude Okoye.

The contract, however, didn’t state that Okoye would assume ownership of the rapper’s stage name, royalties, or social media handles.

Tongo also revealed that she broke ties with the singer in June 2016 after she became unmanageable and had started planning to exit from the music executive’s label to start up her own.

Morgan left Northside Label before the end of her contract in 2017 but Okoye didn’t even take any legal action against her.

The rapper also performed at shows outside of her and the music executive’s knowledge.

See screenshots below: