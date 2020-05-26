Cynthia Morgan Gets Offer From Sterling Bank

Help has finally come the way of embattled dance hall singer, Cynthia Morgan as Sterling bank has signified interest to work with the popular singer.

The singer had been out of the music scene for sometime after a contract crisis with her music label and worse of all, an illness that consumed all her savings.

Sterling Bank on Monday said it would like to work with Morgan, saying it had been following her story and believed there is bright future for her,

This was made known via a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the bank.

See statement below:

“Hey Cynthia Morgan, we have followed your story and believe there is a bright future ahead of you. We would like to work with you on our ONE BANK campaign. Please get in touch by DM,” the bank tweeted.