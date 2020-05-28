‘Cynthia Morgan Is Born To Win Like Tacha’ – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that he has no regrets in supporting reggae-dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan.

Taking to Instagram, the actor pointed out that, just like other people he has supported in the past, Cynthia Morgan was born to win.

Mr Maduagwu also shared that with Morgan, It is not about the drama that has been happening around her as she will come out stronger.

READ ALSO Cynthia Morgan Deceived All Of You – Joey Akan

Sharing on Instagram, Uche wrote in part: “I don’t regret supporting #Madrina, she’s born to win like Tacha. It has never been about the contract she signed in the past, and this is where a lot of people are getting it wrong..”

See His Post Here: