Cynthia Morgan Should Use Her New-Found Fame To Sell CDs – Akin Alabi

Popular lawmaker, Oloye Akin Alabi has opined that embattled dancehall reggae singer, Cynthia Morgan should not use her newfound fame to release a new song because there is no guarantee that the song will blow.

He made this known via a series of tweets in his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 24th May.

He wrote:

“If I were Cynthia Morgan, I wouldn’t use the newfound fame to release a new song. I’d use it to write a book, speak at events, sell CDs, start a podcast etc. There is no guarantee the song will blow & people will move on if it does not. She has a better shot at success this way.

“She must find a way to capture value. All these let’s raise money for her to sing a new song. When the song comes out, you would be the first to insult her. She needs to use the new found fame to sell other things. Including the coloured hair she was known for.

“For 99% of artistes, if you don’t evolve from singing to other things, you will regret it. Music is most times a means to an end. Not an end itself. This is a chance for her to find that end.