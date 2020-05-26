Daddy Freeze Finally Reacts To Cynthia Morgan And Jude Okoye Feud

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the drama between Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye.

Recall Cynthia in an IG live interview had alleged that she lost her stage name “Cynthia Morgan”, her VEVO account, royalties, her Instagram account, and other things due to the contract she signed with the record label.

Freeze has finally shared his thoughts on the issue and agrees with Eldee who stated that anyone who willingly signs a contract should not come back later claiming they were cheated.

‘Don’t willingly sign a contract & then turn around a while later to complain about how you’re being “cheated”. If the terms are no longer favorable, renegotiate, but remember that your partner also reserves the right to accept the new terms.

You can’t sign a financial agreement and expect to change the terms halfway into the deal unless that option/clause exists in the agreement to begin with.” he tweeted

Reacting to these tweets, Freeez posted them on his IG and wrote; ”Absolutely! @eldeethedon”