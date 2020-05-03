Daddy Freeze Reacts As Americans Call For Bill Gates’ Arrest Over COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the calls from different quarters of the world for the arrest of Microsoft founder, Bill Gates over his role in the emergence of Coronavirus.

With the increasing number of cases, there have been conspiracy theories that the American billionaire played a vital role in the emergence of the virus that has now infected over 3million people around the world.

Also Read: Stupidity Is World’s Worst Virus – Daddy Freeze

Reacting to the development, Freeze expressed his shock at Bill Gates being labelled a devil. He said those behind the narrative being shared across the world are dangerous and destructive, who only create monsters and heighten paranoia and delusion.