Daddy Freeze Reacts As Madagascar Demands Payment For COVID-19 Herbal Cure Sent To Nigeria

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to Madagascar demanding N78.2 million payment for the COVID-19 herbal remedy sent to Nigeria.

Recall FG revealed the remedy gotten from Madagascar is currently in Guinea Bissau and will be subjected to analysis before it can be approved for usage.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze stated that;

Aren’t we mad? Like totally mad? Charging N72 million Naira for an untested, unverified, AGBO that has a 40% success rate (so far only 144 have recovered out of 304 cases), is CRIMINAL! Trying to sell it while exploiting the sentiments and emotions of pan Africanism is subhuman!”