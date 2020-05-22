Daddy Freeze Reacts As Rwanda Deploys Robot To Monitor Recovery Of COVID-19 Patients

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has again taken a swipe at Nigeria over the way they are handling the COVID 19 pandemic in the nation.

Reacting to news of Rwanda launching their robots to help in screening suspected patients, in turn, relieving their health workers of some work, he bashed the Nigerian government.

”Our own robots are spiritual!

”⁣Rwanda launched robots to help health workers in the country reduce their exposure to Covid-19⠀

”The robots can “screen 50 to 150 people per minute, deliver food and medication to patient rooms, capture data and notify officers on duty about detected abnormalities,” a government official said.⠀

”What are your thoughts on Rwanda’s health robots?”

