Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of Woman Speaking In Tongues After Accident

Media personality, Daddy Freeze says the woman who recently spoke in tongue after surviving a ghastly car accident was muttering incantations of the devil.

The on-air personality says God saved the woman through the airbag and other technologies but what she was speaking was not of the Lord.

Daddy Freeze, however, says the book of Acts chapter 2 will provide proper instructions and enlightenment on what tongues truly are.

The OAP also pointed out that Christians in Nigeria are underutilizing the power of their brains and waiting for other nations to do what God has given them power to do.

