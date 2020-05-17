Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of Woman Speaking In Tongues After Accident

Media personality, Daddy Freeze says the woman who recently spoke in tongue after surviving a ghastly car accident was muttering incantations of the devil.
The on-air personality says God saved the woman through the airbag and other technologies but what she was speaking was not of the Lord.
Daddy Freeze, however, says the book of Acts chapter 2 will provide proper instructions and enlightenment on what tongues truly are.
The OAP also pointed out that Christians in Nigeria are underutilizing the power of their brains and waiting for other nations to do what God has given them power to do.
Yes it’s God that saves, but through airbag technology, crumple zone technology, antilock braking technology (ABS), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keeping Systems, Traffic Alerts and other technologies invented by men who used their God given brains. – Out of the technologies listed above, how many were discovered in Nigeria or even perfected in Nigeria? NONE! We are not utilizing our God given brains. Instead, we are praying to God and relying on others to do the thinking and innovating. – Also, please that scriribaba nonsense she was speaking did not save her, God did! That buffoonery is NOT speaking in tongues. Tongues were known human languages, NOT the muttering of utter bullshit, these right here are incantations of the devil. The book of Acts chapter 2 would provide proper instructions and enlightenment on what tongues truly are. – ◄ Acts 2:11 ► New Living Translation (both Jews and converts to Judaism), Cretans, and Arabs. And we all hear these people speaking in our own languages about the wonderful things God has done!” – ◄ 1 Corinthians 14:27 ► New Living Translation No more than two or three should speak in tongues. They must speak one at a time, and someone must interpret what they say. – What if she died in the accident would it have been God that killed her? ~FRZ – #repost @tundeednut ・・・ That’s God’s doing right there. The car shattered completely, but she came out unhurt, no blood, nothing.