Daddy Showkey Calls For Legalization Of Marijuana

Legendary singer, Daddy Showkey has called on the federal government to legalize the use of Marijuana.

Speaking via a new video on his official Instagram page, he added that Marijuana is not just about smoking but also has some many medicinal use.

He concluded by saying if proper research is done on it, it could serve as a way of generating revenues and jobs would also be made available for the youths through it

He said:

“Message for the people that have ears and reason well.

Cannabis(Igbo) is not about smoking but it has many medicinal values that will profit our people. Our government should research about cannabis” he wrote as he posted a video explaining his stand.”

