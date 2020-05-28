Dangote Trucks Have Killed More Than COVID-19, Malaria In Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called out Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the activities of his company trucks.

Fani-Kayode spoke via a statement on his Twitter on Thursday where he said Dangote’s trucks have killed more people in a month than COVID-19.

He also accused the trucks of smuggling Boko Haram fighters, other insurgents, and herdsmen into the south every day.

He wrote: “Why do Dangote trucks kill more people in a month in Nigeria than COVID-19 and malaria and how come they get away with it?

“Why are they smuggling thousands of almajiris, ISWA, and Boko Haram fighters and Fulani herdsmen into the south every day? What is Aliko Dangote up to?”