Date Within Your ‘Tax Bracket’ – Toke Makinwa Advises Men

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice to men.

According to the media personality, men need to stop insulting women and calling them gold diggers when they are the ones who keep dating women above their tax bracket.

In her words;

”This is for the guys, date withing your tax bracket and save us all the stories that touch, stop calling women gold diggers, olosho and the likes. Some of you do not even have the gold set.”