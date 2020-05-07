Dating Men Who Genuinely Love You Is Important, Toni Tones Advises Ladies

Celebrity photographer, singer and actress, Toni Tones has advised that it better for ladies to date men who genuinely love them.

Speaking via her official Twitter, she added that most women focus their energies on men they have to chase.

She wrote:

Ladies, dating men who genuinely like us is key. It seems like common sense but many women focus their energy on men they have to chase. Constantly ‘auditioning’ for them. Regularly trying to prove their value because the men don’t recognise it.

Read Also: I Once Met A Man Who Wanted Me To Give Up My Career For Him – Toni Tones

Let’s go where we’re celebrated.

This doesn’t mean don’t do nice things for the guy you like. It means don’t do the most for the guy who hasn’t shown you he genuinely likes you back. If he isn’t coming with the right energy, why bend backwards to prove anything to him.

This doesn’t mean don’t do nice things for the guy you like. It means don’t do the most for the guy who hasn’t shown you he genuinely likes you back. If he isn’t coming with the right energy, why bend backwards to prove anything to him.

Also, never forget that the foundation for ‘liking’ you HAS to be RESPECT. Does he respect your time? Does he respect your body? Does he respect your thoughts and decisions? Wanting to have sex with you isn’t enough. Spending time with you isn’t enough. Does he RESPECT you?

Ladies, dating men who genuinely like us is key. It seems like common sense but many women focus their energy on men they have to chase. Constantly 'auditioning' for them. Regularly trying to prove their value because the men don't recognise it. Let's go where we're celebrated. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) May 6, 2020

This doesn't mean don't do nice things for the guy you like. It means don't do the most for the guy who hasn't shown you he genuinely likes you back. If he isn't coming with the right energy, why bend backwards to prove anything to him. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) May 6, 2020