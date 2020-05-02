Dating Someone Based On Looks Is Shallow, Consider If They Have Money – Seyi Shay

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and stress, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua simply known and addressed as Seyi Shay has taken to her official Twitter handle to dish out relationship advice to her fans.

According to the popular singe, dating and one only on good looks is very shallow.

She went on to advise her fans to consider other things such as how wealthy the person is.

She wrote, “Dating someone based only on looks is soooo shallow. Consider other things like; Do they have a lot of money?”