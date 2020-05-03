Davido Announces Collaboration With American Rapper Nicki Minaj

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has shared that he has a collaboration on the way with American rapper Nicki Minaj.

The singer made this known in a Tweet sent out to his Twitter followers and fans.

While sharing the details of this project, OBO also pointed out that the hit would be, or is, produced by Speroach.

Although Nicki is yet to say anything about this collaboration, fans are already gearing up for the project

Sharing on Twitter, Davido wrote: “OBO X NICKI MINAJ…prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ”

See Post Here: