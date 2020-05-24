Davido Asks Cynthia Morgan To Call Him

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has become the first celebrity to reach out to embattled dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan following her controversy with former record label.

The DMW boss has asked the distress singer to call him.

Also, he promised her an anthem adding that he has already recorded his own verse.

Read Also: “This Is Sheer Wickedness”, Tacha Reacts To Cynthia Morgan’s Situation

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

Cynthia Morgan call me ….

Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now

Cynthia Morgan call me …. — Davido (@davido) May 24, 2020