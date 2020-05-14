Davido Celebrates Imade On Her 5th Birthday; Shows Off Her Gift

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido celebrated his first seed, Imade Aurora Adeleke as she turned 5 on Thursday.
The talented singer took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of his daughter posing with her birthday cakes.
In the photo, the birthday girl could be seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and a Gucci dungaree dress.
Imade also had on a silver tiara to complete the look.
Davido captioned the photo;
“THE BIG 5!!! @realimadeadeleke !!! BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 MY FIRST SEED IS 5 ! To God be the glory ! I love u babe 😍😍”
In a follow-up post, the singer showed off the toy car he bought for her and he wrote;
”Stunting like my daddy !! @realimadeadeleke 🎂🎂🎂🎂😍😍😍😍😍 HAPPY BDAY AGAIN MY LOVE !!“
Read Also: Davido’s Daughter, Imade Filmed Speaking French Fluently With Her Mum’s Sister (Video)
See his post below: