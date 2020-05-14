Davido Celebrates Imade On Her 5th Birthday; Shows Off Her Gift

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido celebrated his first seed, Imade Aurora Adeleke as she turned 5 on Thursday.

The talented singer took to his Instagram page to share a lovely photo of his daughter posing with her birthday cakes.

In the photo, the birthday girl could be seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and a Gucci dungaree dress.

Imade also had on a silver tiara to complete the look.

Davido captioned the photo;

“THE BIG 5!!! @realimadeadeleke !!! BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 MY FIRST SEED IS 5 ! To God be the glory ! I love u babe 😍😍”

In a follow-up post, the singer showed off the toy car he bought for her and he wrote;

”Stunting like my daddy !! @realimadeadeleke 🎂🎂🎂🎂😍😍😍😍😍 HAPPY BDAY AGAIN MY LOVE !!“

See his post below: