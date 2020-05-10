Davido Celebrates Second Daughter On Her 3rd Birthday (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to celebrate his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke as she turned three on Saturday.

The dotting father of three shared an adorable video of Hailey saying her new age with the caption;

“Omg MY BABY IS 3 Happy birthday to my darling Princess Hailey !!!! U know daddy would be there with u if possible !!! I pray for you everyday … eat all the cake and stuff ur face today ❤️❤️ love Daddy birthday 🎂 🎂🎂🎂. “

Read Also: Davido’s P.A, Aloma Survives Car Accident In Lagos (Video)

Watch the adorable video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-Yh4SHrDH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link