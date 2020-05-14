Davido Celebrates Uncle, Ademola Adeleke On His 60th Birthday

Popular singer, Davido has taken to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his uncle, Ademola Adeleke on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In the birthday message, the singer eulogised his politician uncle for his doggedness in spite of numerous challenges in life

Davido wrote: “We thank God for the privilege of working with you on this mission to turn around the fortunes of the good people of Osun.

“Despite the numerous challenges, you kept us focused & undeterred with your courage. Together we shall succeed.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY UNCLE! Red heart U”.