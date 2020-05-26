‘Davido, Chioma Not Responsible For Your Spiritual Confusion’, Maduagwu Slams Kemi Olunloyo

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Kemi Olunloyo, Chioma, Davido
Kemi Olunloyo, Chioma, Davido

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over her incessant attack on singer Davido and baby mama, Chioma.

Read AlsoDavido, Cynthia Morgan Working On New Song (Photo)

Speaking via a post on his official Instagram page, he slammed her by stating that the duo are not responsible for her “Spiritual confusion”.

She wrote:

“@kemiolunloyo Stop behaving like a CHILD, #Davido and Chioma are not responsible for your spiritual CONFUSION. 🐝🐝#Omg, Aunty at what age do you want to grow up? The nonsense you say about @davidoofficial and his #family is what you should be advising 5-year-old kids not to do, 👬but when an elderly woman like you take joy in #acting below her age on social media, then something is definitely wrong somewhere. 🤷‍♂️#KemiOlunloyo, if you invest half of the energy you use in writing nonsense about a boy that has put #Nigeria on the #world map through his #music, ✈️if you invest all this energy into your #life, will you be looking this way? 🤷‍♂️Davido is not perfect, Kemi grow up, even the gods in #Ibadan are tired of begging you to act your age, 👽what exactly is so difficult in looking at yourself in the mirror and behaving like an adult?”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here