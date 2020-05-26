Davido, Cynthia Morgan Working On New Song (Photo)

Embattled reggae-dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan has confirmed she is working on a new song with multi-award winning singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido.

Cynthia who now goes by the name Madrina Morgan made this known via a statement on her official social media page.

The confirmation is coming a few days after the ‘fia’ crooner asked her to call him that he has an ‘anthem for her.’ Well, we sure the general public can’t wait to receive their joint.

