‘Davido Don Try’ – Samklef Pens Kind Words To Davido (Photo)

Popular Nigerian recording artist and music producer, Samklef has sent out kind words to singer and entertainer, Davido.

Taking to Twitter, Samklef shared a photo of Davido as he also shared a story down memory lane for his fans and followers.

The music producer shared how Davido has extended his arms in help for other up and coming artists in Nigeria.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: “I remember 4 or 5years ago I was outside in Agege county with @dremodrizzy when he received a call from @davido u need to see the excitement and joy in Dremo’s face that day.”

