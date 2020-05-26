‘Davido Is African King, Not Burna Boy’ – Tour Expert, Konjo Leyla

African Tour Concert director, Konjo Leyla shared her the opinion about the supremacy battle between Nigerian singers, Davido and Burna Boy.

In her opinion, Davido takes the crown when it comes to African music and not Burna Boy because the latter still has a lot of work to do in some Africa countries.

In her words;

“Now here is the things, at the moment, most people feel like Burna Boy is the biggest artist in Africa, I don’t feel like that, he is not. Because the reason why he is not is because he still has more work to do at the countries in Africa. This is a true story, when it comes to Africa, David is the king, believe or not, period!.

Nobody can take away that from him when it comes to overall Africa.

Let me tell you why, I have booked so many shows for David. 95% of bookings is David, the demand is so high. Nigerian’s are probably going to say Wizkid and Burna Boy are bigger, but they can’t tell me that when it comes to East Africa, we know David is the king.“

