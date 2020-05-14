Davido Opens Up About The Lady Who Deflowered Him (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Insta-story on Thursday to react to a tweet which asked people if they could contact the person that deflowered them.

The 27-year-old singer and father of three confessed that he can’t contact the lady he lost his virginity to because he doesn’t even remember her or know her whereabouts.

In his words;

“Damn i can’t… the person fit be ghost now… chai Special Na your fault oo”

See screenshot of his post below: