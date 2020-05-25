Davido Reacts As Comedian Funnybone Shades Him For Reaching Out To Cynthia Morgan

Popular Nigerian comedian, Funnybone took to his Instagram story on Monday to take a swipe at Davido for offering to help his colleague, Cynthia Morgan.

Davido had reached out to Morgan via Twitter after she revealed her feud with her former record label.

The DMW boss tweeted;

“Cynthia Morgan call me ….“

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Funnybone wrote that he wonders why no one cared to check up on Morgan after she disappeared from the music scene for years but now, they all want to associate with her.

In his words;

“How come nobody asked after Cynthia Morgan all this years? Even the colleagues she had something with. Suddenly everybody is shouting call me call me.las las we are all on our own o. God I Dey your hand oo. Amen.”

Reacting to the shady post, Davido said that all that matters is that Morgan has spoken up and people are ready to help her so she can re-write her steps.

See the post below: