Davido Reacts To Imade, Jamil’s Snack Challenge

Singer, Davido has reacted to his daughter, Imade Adeleke and her friend, Jamil Balogun’s snack challenge video shared by colleague, Tiwa Savage.



In the video, Savage instructed Imade and Jamil not to eat the snack in front of them until they were told to do so.

However, Imade was tempted to eat from the bowl but her bestie, Jamil stopped her in her tracks and warned to wait for his mum.

Reacting to the video, Davido revealed that his daughter would have eaten the snacks if there was no camera recording.

In his words;

“If Camera no dey, Imade chopping all”



Read Also: Tiwa Savage Tries Out Fruit Snack Challenge On Jamil, Imade (Video)

See his comment below: