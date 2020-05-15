Davido Receives Beautiful Painting From Chioma (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to show off a beautiful painting done by his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The father of three revealed that Chioma actually made it for him on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of the beautiful work of art, the multi-award winning singer wrote;

“My wife painted this for me yesterday “ Lion King “.. thanks love ❤️😍 @thechefchi“

Reacting to the post, a web user instructed the singer to give his wife the ‘cucumber’ to repay the kind gesture.

The singer replied saying that he already gave it to her in the bathroom.

See the exchange below: