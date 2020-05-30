Davido Reveals Where He Got Money To Move To Banana Island

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido is no doubt a man of the moment.
Following the news that he has acquired a new mansion in Banana Island in Lagos state, he has taken to his social media page to throw a major joke about how he made the money for the new mansion.
Read Also: Asisat Oshoala Says She Is Stranded In Spain; Begs For Davido’s Private Jet To Return Home
According to the singer, he moved to Banana Island with the ‘money he made from singing about banana falling.’
He wrote:
“Moved to Banana with money I made from singing about bananas falling someone….cruise.”