Davido Set To Feature Tiwa Savage In ‘A Better Time’ Album

Popular singer, Davido is back in the studio producing good music for his next album titled, “A Better Time,” which is set to be released in July.

This comes five months after the successful release of his “A Good Time” album.

The singer had also been dropping hints on some of the features to expect on the latest project.

Information Nigeria recalls the father of three announced a feature with American rapper, Nicki Minaj which would be produced by Speroach Beatz.

Taking to Twitter, the singer also announced on Monday that he will be collaborating with Tiwa Savage.

The single mom of one also confirmed that it is indeed true.

